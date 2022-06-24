Kylian Mbappe issues PSG Champions League message

Kylian Mbappe has set a target of Champions League success with Paris Saint-Germain.

The French international opted to extend his contract in Paris until 2025 earlier this month despite an offer to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Mbappe believes PSG can achieve their goal of European glory in the coming seasons despite struggling in the Champions League since his arrival.

Since joining the Ligue 1 giants since 2017, Mbappe has reached the final just once, alongside three last 16 exits with the Parisians.

The former AS Monaco hitman is on holiday in New York ahead of the 2022/23 season and the 23-year-old has big plans for the months ahead.

“Winning the Champions League and being PSG’s all-time top scorer are part of my goals, but that’s not just it”, as per an interview with BFMTV, via Marca.

“The Champions League is a clear goal. We want to win it and we have a way to do it.”

PSG have three pre-season games lined up for later this month as part of their summer tour of Japan before the Trophee des Champions final against Troyes on July 31.

Their domestic title defence title kicks off at home to newly promoted Clermont Foot 63 on August 7.