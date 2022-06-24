Jon Uriarte confirmed as Athletic Club’s new president

Jon Uriarte has been confirmed as the new Athletic Club president after winning tonight’s election.

Club socios turned out in their thousands to elect a new president during 12 hours of voting from this morning.

The Basque entrepreneur announced his plan to run for president at the end of the 2021/22 season as a counter choice to Iñaki Arechabaleta and Ricardo Barkala.

The club updated fans on the final result, with Uriarte receiving 10,979 ballots in his favour, compared to 7,927 and 4,262, for Arechabaleta and Barkala respectively.

🗳️ ELECCIONES 2022 I @izanathletic, liderada por Jon Uriarte, es la candidatura ganadora de los comicios para la Presidencia y Junta Directiva del Athletic Club. #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/HcgWfcRkPi — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) June 24, 2022

Uriarte’s final tally gave him 46.7% of the vote as he prepares to take charge at the Estadio San Mames with immediate effect.

His first job is expected to be sourcing a replacement for outgoing head coach Marcelino before the start of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

Arechabaleta was rumoured to favouring a return to the club for Marcelo Bielsa but Uriate is likely to bring back former boss Ernesto Valverde in the coming weeks.