Fenerbahce to offer Mariano Diaz a Real Madrid exit route

Fenerbahce will offer Mariano Diaz a route out of Real Madrid this summer.

Diaz has been heavily linked with a move away from Los Blancos in the coming weeks as his contract heads into its final year in Madrid.

The 28-year-old has failed to make an impact in the Spanish capital, after returning from Lyon in 2018, with just three La Liga starts in 2021/22.

Real Madrid are determined to facilitate an exit for the Dominican Republic international with reports from Diario AS claiming Turkish side Fenerbahce have reignited their interest in him.

Despite Real Madrid’s openness to a sale, the main stumbling block could focus on Diaz’s wage demands in negotiations.

His current salary is around €7m per year, with a compromise set at €5m, but Fenerbahce are only willing to offer €4.5m.

Real Madrid are likely to contribute to his wages in 2022, to offload the misfiring striker from their books as a priority.