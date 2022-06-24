Cristiano Ronaldo expected to stay at Manchester United this summer despite recent reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to stay at Manchester United this summer despite recent reports suggesting the Portuguese had asked to leave the club. That’s according to Sky Sports, who assert that the 37-year-old will report for pre-season training in July.

Portuguese paper Record had reported that Cristiano wanted to leave Old Trafford after just a season back in the Premier League over United’s lack of ambition in the transfer market and doubts about the ability of newly appointed coach Erik ten Hag.

This isn’t the case, nor is the report by Diario AS that Bayern Munich were preparing a move for the Portuguese to replace Robert Lewandowski, who’s potentially Barcelona-bound. It’s thought that signing him doesn’t align with the German club’s philosophy.

United are in a moment of crisis. They finished sixth last season to qualify for the Europa League by the skin of their teeth and appear to be a million miles from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. A challenging and important summer lies ahead for them.