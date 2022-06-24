Chelsea tipped to be in pole position to sign Neymar Junior from Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar Junior’s future is up in the air according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian forward looks more likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain than stay and one of the potential destinations floated for him, alongside his old club Barcelona, is Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge to return to Internazionale on a season-long loan which would clear the path for Neymar to trade Paris for West London. Chelsea are in the midst of a quite serious reconstruction following Roman Abramovich’s sale of the club but they’re one of the few heavyweights who could afford Neymar.

PSG, keen to respond to their embarrassing Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid last season, are planning wholesale changes at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe has now become the undisputed leader of the team and it’s become difficult to fit Neymar and Lionel Messi in the same starting eleven. And it’s the Brazilian who’ll leave.