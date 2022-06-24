Barcelona now believe Ousmane Dembele is more likely to stay at the club than leave

There’s been another twist in the Ousmane Dembele saga according to Mundo Deportivo. The Frenchman’s contract at Camp Nou is days away from expiring but it seems now that the club believe he’s closer to staying than leaving – he’s expressed his desire to remain.

Barcelona aren’t going to improve the terms of the offer they made him back in December so if Dembele is to continue in Catalonia he’s going to have to swallow his pride and accept that offer. And the club are said to believe that’s what he’s going to do.

In truth, Dembele has made it clear that he’s wanted to stay for months but the rhetoric of his representatives have proved counter to this desire. Barcelona are surprised by this turn of events but, if sincere, they’ll accept him with open arms. It means they’ll be able to use the money they had allocated for his replacement to other important targets.