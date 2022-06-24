Barcelona line up Kalidou Koulibaly as attainable alternative should they fail to land Jules Kounde

Barcelona could still most definitely move for Kalidou Koulibaly this summer transfer window according to Diario Sport. Xavi Hernandez’s number one target is Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde but Koulibaly is a hugely attractive – and attainable – alternative.

Koulibaly wants to leave Napoli but the Italian club only want to sell their Senegalese skipper to an outfit outside of Serie A – that rules out Juventus. Koulibaly is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Diego Armando Maradona and Napoli would rather sell him this summer to make money off him rather than lose him on a free transfer in 2023.

Koulibaly is thought to like the idea of playing for Barcelona and so if the Catalan club definitively drop the idea of signing Kounde – who’ll be more expensive than Koulibaly – it’s he who they’ll turn to. The 31-year-old, capped 57 times by Senegal, joined Napoli back in 2014 and has since made 317 appearances for the club.