Barcelona freeze decision on Memphis Depay’s future until July

Barcelona are handling Memphis Depay’s situation with absolute tranquility according to Diario Sport. The only thing that’s certain is that they’ll sell the Dutchman should a suitable offer arrive but that hasn’t happened yet – they’ve frozen a decision on his future.

Memphis will do pre-season with Barcelona and then a decision will be taken about what to do with him based on who the club manage to bring in as well as Ansu Fati’s condition. Memphis is a useful squad player but if Barcelona make the signings they hope they will there’s going to be very little space for him in the roster, never mind the starting lineup.

But Memphis is determined to stay at Camp Nou and it seems to be the most likely outcome. His current deal expires in the summer of 2023 so it’s plausible that he signs an extension for another season to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer when it does. Barcelona believe his market value will rise after the World Cup in Qatar later this year.