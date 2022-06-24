Barcelona consider the signing of Robert Lewandowski absolutely crucial to their sporting project

Barcelona consider the signing of Robert Lewandowski to be absolutely crucial to their sporting project according to Diario Sport. A two-year deal with the option of a third has already been agreed with the player but Barcelona have hit a road-block in negotiations with Bayern Munich. Lewandowski will act publicly again if he needs to, apparently.

Barcelona don’t want the negotiations to become a soap opera and remain confident that Lewandowski will be in Spain for the second week of July to begin pre-season with the rest of Xavi Hernandez’s squad. Bayern and Lewandowski held a conversation in Mallorca in the last few days and the Polish striker made clear that he won’t be returning to the club.

Barcelona hope to close the deal quickly as they believe Lewandowski’s goals could fire the club into the next level and help them fight with Real Madrid for major honours. They finished 13 points behind their great rivals in La Liga last season as Madrid won both the league title and, sensationally, beat Liverpool to lift their 14th Champions League title in Paris.