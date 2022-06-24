Atletico Madrid Real Betis

Atletico Madrid to rival Real Betis for Hector Bellerin

Atletico Madrid could look to rival Real Betis in their attempts to sign Hector Bellerin this summer.

Bellerin joined Los Verdiblancos on a season long loan at the start of the 2021/22 campaign with a solid showing in Andalucia.

Real Betis have registered their interest in bringing Bellerin back to the club on a permanent deal in the coming weeks with his future back at Arsenal still uncertain.

Bellerin wants a return to Spain with Atletico’s interest offering a challenge to Manuel Pellegrini’s side as per reports from Diario AS.

Diego Simeone has earmarked right back as a key area in need of strengthening and he can offer a Champions League return to the La Roja international.

Real Betis remain as Bellerin’s first choice option, but Arsenal’s demands for a €20m fee – despite his Gunners contract expiring in 2023 – could give Atletico a key advantage in the race for the 27-year-old defender.

