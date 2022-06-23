Zinedine Zidane refuses to rule out one day becoming coach of Paris Saint-Germain

Zinedine Zidane has refused to rule out one day becoming coach of Paris Saint-Germain. He told L’Equipe that, as a coach of his level, there are only a handful of jobs suited for him to take on and so it would be foolish to rule out one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“Never say never,” Zidane said. “As a manager, there aren’t 50 clubs where I can go. There are two or three possibilities.”

Zidane had been in the running to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes this summer ahead of the Argentine’s widely-expected imminent dismissal. But it appears that he’s shot down the chance and PSG have instead turned to Nice coach Christophe Galtier.

Galtier’s track record is impressive – he led Lille to the Ligue 1 title in the 2020/21 season, pipping PSG in the process. But Zidane’s record, especially in Europe, is quite simply something else. The Frenchman led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018, something nobody has done in the modern era. He’s elite.