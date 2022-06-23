Xavi Hernandez rejects Ousmane Dembele’s plea for help in settling Barcelona contract dispute

Ousmane Dembele is entering a decisive period of his career. The Barcelona winger’s contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of this month and he has to decide whether he’s going to renew it and stay at the club or depart for pastures new.

According to Diario AS, Dembele asked Xavi Hernandez on Monday to convince Joan Laporta to make him another renewal offer but the Catalan’s response was forceful. He told him that the offer on the table since December is the only one that will be offered.

Dembele rejected that offer at the time it was made as he and his team believed more lucrative deals were on their way from the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. But they’ve not come and that’s weakened Dembele’s negotiating position rather considerably. Whether he loses face and accepts the seven-month old offer or not is up in the air.