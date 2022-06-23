Watch: Dani Ceballos sends wink to Real Betis with video of him training in the Sierra Nevada

Dani Ceballos has sent a wink to Real Betis with a video he posted on Twitter yesterday. The Real Madrid midfielder posted a clip of himself training in the mountains of the Sierra Nevada with a message to which was attached the emoji of a football and a green heart.

“Working hard in the mountains,” Ceballos wrote. “Full of enthusiasm to return.”

Ceballos, according to Mundo Deportivo, faces an unknown future. He has just a year left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and, following the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni, is the seventh-choice midfielder at Madrid after Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Tchouameni himself.

Ceballos wants to return to Betis – the club he began his career with and joined Madrid from – if he is to leave the Santiago Bernabeu but it seems unlikely that the Andalusian outfit have the requisite funds to make the deal happen. If Madrid are going to lose him they want to make money from the sale – so something is going to have to give.