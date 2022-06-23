Vinicius Jr ready to extend Real Madrid contract

Vinicius Junior is ready to commit his long-term future to Real Madrid and reject transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian star ended the campaign in excellent form with the Spanish and European champions after racking up 22 goals and 20 assists across all competitions.

The 21-year-old is under contract in Madrid until 2024 but the club want to tie him down to avoid a renewed effort from PSG in the coming months.

Talks are already underway and Vini Jr has told Los Blancos fans an agreement will be completed very soon.

“I will continue at the biggest club in the world”, as per an interview with SporTV, as covered via the Daily Mail.

“This is just the beginning. I have many things to conquer. I hope to have many trophies at the end of my career.

“I skipped many steps in training as I turned professional at 16 and I was still not fully developed physically.

“I am always evolving. Last season was good, so I hope the next one will be even better.”

The former Flamengo winger has finally begun to realise his world class potential following the return of Carlo Ancelotti last summer.

The veteran Italian boss opted against bringing in a big name signing ahead of the 2022/23 season and Vini Jr has rewarded his faith in the last 12 months.

He is also set to play a crucial role for Tite’s Brazil at the 2022 World Cup after starting two of their last three games as part of a new look attack.