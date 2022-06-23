Three European clubs chasing Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is edging closer to leaving Barcelona next month.

The French international is entering into the final weeks of his La Blaugrana contract after extension talks continue to stall.

Xavi has consistently stated his desire to retain the former Borussia Dortmund winger at the Camp Nou after he produced an eye-catching end to the 2021/22 campaign.

Dembele is open minded over the next step in his career with the situation approaching a critical point in recent days.

According to reports from Marca, the 25-year-old is ready to leave Catalonia, with three offers already on the table from European cubs in France, Germany and England.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have all been linked with a free transfer offer alongside an ongoing renewal option at Barcelona.

As the clock ticks down, it looks increasingly likely he will end a five-season stay in Spain, with a new challenge on the horizon for the winger.