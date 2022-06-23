Real Madrid target Christopher Nkunku signs new Red Bull Leipzig deal with €60m release clause

Christopher Nkunku has renewed his contract with Red Bull Leipzig until the summer of 2026. His previous deal ran until 2024 but his agent, Pini Zahavi, has successfully brokered a two-year extension with the Bundesliga club. His release clause is €60m.

Nkunku scored 35 goals in 50 games across all competitions last season and is one of the most exciting forwards in Europe. His exploits, according to Diario AS, have earned him the attention of Real Madrid, especially after Kylian Mbappe’s recent U-turn. Madrid, as well as Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, are keeping a close eye.

Given Karim Benzema is still performing at a world-class level for Madrid, there’s no urgent need to bring in a centre-forward this close-season. But someone of Nkunku’s profile could prove very interesting indeed in 12 months time, especially when his asking price is already cut-and-dried. How he performs next season – with Leipzig and France – will be intriguing.