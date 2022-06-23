Real Betis

Real Betis rule out renaming the Benito Villamarin for commercial reasons for the time being

Real Betis have been productive in improving its commercial department since Angel Haro and Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan took charge of the club. They’ve been so successful that Ramon Alarcon, the clubs’s director of business, believes that Betis have tripled their commercial income in the last six years according to a report by Marca.

The Andalusian outfit are determined to continue in that line but one thing they’ve ruled out, for the time being at least, is renaming their stadium, the Benito Villamarin. When there aren’t many non-football events taking place there it doesn’t make financial sense.

Instead, Betis intend to grow in other ways. They’ll change their kit manufacturers soon, from Kappa to Hummel, and have been hard at work attracting new partners. This, coupled with the on-pitch prowess that’s seen them qualify for the Europa League two years running and win the Copa del Rey last season, means they’re on the right track.

