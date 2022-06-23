Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City set to land highly-rated German-Spanish goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno

Pep Guardiola is looking to bring in a number two to provide competition to Ederson and, according to Kicker as carried by Diario AS, has turned to Arminia Bielefeld’s 29-year-old German-Spanish goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno. He’s a very highly rated goalkeeper.

According to AI data, Moreno is the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga and he’s recently been called up by the German national team. Moreno, for his part, is attracted by the idea of playing in the Premier League, despite the reported interest of Bayern Munich, even.

Moreno, born in Hofgeismar in Germany, has spent his entire career at Arminia save for a three-year stint with 1860 Munich. He played 33 games in the Bundesliga in 2021/22 as Arminia finished 17th of 18 teams and were relegated. He kept six clean sheets and conceded 53 goals. Given his contract is set to expire at the end of June he’ll join City on a free transfer.