Paul Pogba’s agent to fly to Italy today to complete Juventus move

Paul Pogba is on the verge of re-joining Juventus according to Sky Sport. The Frenchman’s agent will meet with the Italian club today to complete negotiations – it’s understood to be merely a matter of ironing out the fine details before signing the deal.

Pogba, who’s been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past, is understood to have always had his eyes solely on a return to Serie A with Juventus. He’ll become a free agent at the end of this month when his contract with Manchester United expires and will fly to Italy as soon as it does to undergo his medical in Turin. The deal is virtually done.

Pogba, 29, began his senior career with United when he made his first team debut at Old Trafford in 2011. But a year later he joined Juventus on a free transfer, spending the next four years in Italy before returning to United in 2016. Since then he’s flattered to deceive at United, unable to truly maintain a consistently elite level of performance.