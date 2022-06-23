Paris Saint-Germain offer Barcelona to bring back Neymar Junior for €50m

Barcelona have been offered Neymar Junior by Paris Saint-Germain according to Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito. The Brazilian is surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes ahead of an expected summer shakeup and will cost Barcelona a fee of about €50m.

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2017 in one of the most sensational transfers of all time. In the five years since the Brazilian has won Ligue 1 four times out of five but failed in the Champions League, the competition PSG want above all else. The closest they got was when they made the final in 2020 but lost to Bayern Munich.

Plagued by frequent injuries, Neymar has made 144 appearances for PSG since arriving. He’s contributed 100 goals and 60 assists during that time. During his four years at Barcelona, between 2013 and 2017, he made 186 appearances and contributed 106 goals and 76 assists, proving key as Barcelona won the Champions League in 2015.