Ousmane Dembele days from becoming free agent but still facing unclear future

Ousmane Dembele is officially entering his final days as a Barcelona player but his future is still far from clear. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are yet to receive any official communication from the Frenchman about whether he intends to depart Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of June or renew his deal and stay put at Barcelona.

Dembele wants to stay at Barcelona and has already told the club as much. He’s understood to love working with Xavi Hernandez. But he’s not accepted the club’s offer. His representatives are holding out for a better deal that doesn’t seem to be forthcoming.

Chelsea are a possible destination for Dembele but they’re also in the race for Leeds United winger Raphinha, who Barcelona have identified as Dembele’s replacement should he indeed leave the club. The London club are also pushing to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Paris Saint-Germain aren’t yet considered a real option for Dembele.