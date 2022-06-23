Marseille considering move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil

Marseille are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil according to Gianluca di Marzio. He’s being considered alongside Roma’s Justin Kluivert. Gil, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia, is thought to be a tough target to land.

Marseille, one of the biggest clubs in European football, finished second in Ligue 1 last season behind Paris Saint-Germain but are making strides under Jorge Sampaoli. Gil, 21, would bring a lot to their attack. On his day the Andalusian is a really useful player, as tenacious as he is technically proficient. But things have been tough for him recently.

Gil was born in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat but grew up in Barbate. He joined Sevilla at the age of eleven and made his first team debut at the age of 18. But he failed to make the grade at the Sanchez-Pizjuan and went out on loan to Leganes and Eibar before earning a move to Tottenham last summer.