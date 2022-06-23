Real Madrid

Marco Asensio ‘prefers’ AC Milan move over Liverpool switch

Liverpool could miss out on Real Madrid star Marco Asensio due to fresh transfer interest in him from AC Milan.

Jurgen Klopp is strengthening his squad ahead of 2022/23 Premier League campaign after already securing a deal for Darwin Nunez this month.

Klopp is eager to add to his options in midfield, with Asensio a potential target, due his lack of consistent game time in Madrid in 2021/22.

Asensio faces a key decision as he goes into the final year of his Los Blancos contract after making just 19 La Liga starts last season.

However, despite Liverpool’s interest in a possible €40m bid, according to reports from Diario Sport, Asensio would prefer to join the Serie A champions, due a better chance of first team football.

The Italian giants have less squad depth than Liverpool, and Real Madrid could be open to a deal, if Asensio declines to extend his contract in the Spanish capital.

AC Milan Darwin Nunez Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Marco Asensio Premier League Serie A

