La Roja keeper linked with Nice switch from Chelsea

Spanish international Kepa Arrizabalaga has endured a difficult time in English football after joining Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Kepa’s move to Stamford Bridge set a new transfer record of €80m for a goal keeper but the 27-year-old looks to be edging away from the club this summer.

After two unconvincing seasons as first choice in West London, Edouard Mendy has replaced him as Thomas Tuchel’s preferred pick.

According to reports from French outlet Footmercato, Ligue 1 side Nice want to make a move for him, as part of an upheaval at the club.

Christophe Galtier has been linked with taking charge at Paris Saint-Germain with star keeper Walter Benitez joining PSV Eindhoven.

Nice have exercised their purchase clause on Marcin Bulka but they want a more experienced option to replace Benitez.

Kepa is determined to play first team football in 2022, as he looks to force his way back into Luis Enrique’s World Cup squad, and the Blues could accept a cut price deal of €10m.