La Liga release the fixture list for the 2022/23 season

La Liga have announced the fixture list for the 2022/23 season. The campaign will begin on August 14th, with Barcelona hosting Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid travelling to Almeria. It will then end on June fourth, with Madrid hosting Athletic Club and Barcelona travelling to Celta. The first Clasico takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 16th and the second one takes place at Camp Nou on March 19th.

Madrid will already be favourites to retain their La Liga title. Carlo Ancelotti’s side followed their domestic crown by beating Liverpool to lift a record 14th Champions League in Paris at the end of the 2021/22 season and have strengthened during the summer transfer window through the acquisition of Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will remain the two most likely clubs to challenge Madrid. Neither are in a great moment right now but there is still a lot of the window to go – Barcelona are currently riding a somewhat chaotic wave as they try to get as much business done as possible and Atletico are also trying to improve Diego Simeone’s squad.