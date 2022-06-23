La Liga confirm key El Clasico and Madrid derby dates for 2022/23

La Liga have confirmed the key dates for the 2022/23 league calendar as part of today’s big fixture reveal.

The Spanish top-flight have updated their match schedule a little later than other major European leagues but there is no shortage of action as the excitement begins to build.

Within the endless lists of fixtures, the all important El Clasico games between Barcelona and Real Madrid have been flagged up for attention, plus the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Atletico and Real face off in a early season encounter, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, on September, before meeting again on the other side of the capital, on February 26, 2023.

Diego Simeone famously claimed his side were too timid in their 2-0 away defeat against Los Blancos and they will be aiming to avoid that this time around as Los Rojiblancos want to stay in the title race from the off.

However, despite the prospect of Madrileño bragging rights on offer, the real focus, both in Spain, and around the world, will be on those two massive two El Clasico clashes.

La Blaugrana boss Xavi famously tore up the script on his managerial La Liga El Clasico debut, as Barcelona won 4-0 away in Madrid in March, in their biggest winning margin away in the fixture since 2009.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the match winner for Xavi on the night, with a brace either side of the break, as the Gabonese international continues to be a thorn in Real Madrid’s side.

As per reports from Goal.com, former Arsenal star Aubameyang became the first player to score in five consecutive games against Real Madrid, after making the move from North London in January.

Neither Atletico or Barcelona have made any major signings so far this summer, as they look to challenge Real Madrid in the coming months, with the European champions already splashing out to bring in French star Aurelien Tchouameni.

It has been a slow start to the summer transfer window across the board in Spain with Tchouameni’s arrival the only big name deal so far.

The teams set to battle for Champions League and Europa League places have moved swiftly this month.

Real Sociedad sealed a deal for highly rated Le Bleus U21 international Mohamed-Ali Cho from Angers and Real Betis have completed a permanent move for Willian Jose.