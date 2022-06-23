Juventus considering move for Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet

Juventus are considering a move for Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet according to a report by Diario Sport. Their preference is to sign Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly but his preference is to come to Barcelona. Therefore, Juventus are considering moving for Lenglet as well as Lazio’s Francesco Acerbi to fill the void they have at centre-back.

Both Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral left Juventus this summer so they’re short in the centre of defence. In a quirk of fate, Lenglet could end up partnering Matthijs de Ligt – a player Barcelona have been long linked with – in Turin next year should the move happen.

Lenglet, born in Beauvais in France, began his career with Ligue 1 side Nancy and broke into their first team in 2013. After three-and-a-half years with them he came to La Liga to join Sevilla, earning a move to Barcelona 18 months after arriving at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. His Barcelona career began brightly but has faded into insignificance in recent seasons.