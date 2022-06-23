Jules Kounde believes joining Barcelona could help him earn minutes for France at the World Cup

Sevilla paid €25m for Jules Kounde when they signed him from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019 and they look set to double their money this summer by selling him to Chelsea. That’s how much the Premier League club are willing to pay to acquire his services.

But Kounde himself, according to Mundo Deportivo, actually wants to stay in La Liga and head north to Barcelona. He likes the idea of working under Xavi Hernandez and believes a move to Barcelona would help his chances of making Didier Deschamps’ French squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year. It’s highly competitive for centre-backs.

Kounde has earned eleven caps for the French national team as things stand and has played 133 games for Sevilla since arriving at the Sanchez-Pizjuan three seasons ago. The 23-year-old was one-half of the finest centre-back partnership in La Liga alongside Diego Carlos and the Brazilian has already departed for Aston Villa earlier this summer.