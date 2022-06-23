Celta receive €10m offer for Brais Mendez from unnamed club

Celta have received an offer of €10m for Brais Mendez according to Marca. The name of the club who have made the offer has not been disclosed but it’s believed that Celta see the amount as insufficient for a player of his calibre. They’re going to need more to sell.

Celta are open to selling as they need to this summer, but they’re going to do so on their terms. Mendez is currently on vacation in the Maldives and has two years left to run on his current deal at Balaidos. He’s a highly important player for Eduardo Coudet – he played 37 games in La Liga last season, scoring four goals and playing 3,036 minutes.

Celta will only be able to enter the summer transfer market when they make the sales they need to. Denis Suarez, Nestor Araujo and Orbelin Pineda are all expected to leave the club but even if they do Celta still need to sell another player on top of that trio.