Barcelona preparing to mount final offensive to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Barcelona will activate the first of their financial levers in this next week to try and improve Xavi Hernandez’s squad for next season. This could mean, according to Diario Sport, that the Catalan club step up their pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, it’s considered, guarantees 40 goals a season for whomever it is he’s playing for. It’s the minimum number he’s hit for the last seven seasons. Lewandowski has already publicly made clear his desire to leave the Bundesliga for Barcelona – now it’s time for Joan Laporta to do everything he can to make the deal actually happen.

Barcelona will offer less than €40m for his services and are fully aware that negotiating with Bayern isn’t going to be a simple task. The German giants have been clear that they’re going to play hardball but Barcelona hope that they realise getting a deal done before July 12th, when Bayern return for pre-season, is in the interest of all parties.