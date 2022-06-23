Barcelona in serious danger of losing Raphinha to one of three Premier League suitors

The future of Leeds United forward Raphinha is well and truly up in the air according to Fabrizio Romano. Barcelona have had an agreement in place with the Brazilian since late February but they’re only willing to offer €40m – a lot less than the €65m Leeds want.

And the Catalan outfit aren’t the only interested party. Also in the picture are Arsenal, who’ve had an offer rejected by Leeds, as well as Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Neither of the latter two clubs have submitted a formal bid yet but are interested.

Raphinha has always made clear that his priority is a move to La Liga with Barcelona – but he’s now said to be open to listening to the interested Premier League clubs. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is said to be in love with the Brazilian and is determined to land his signature. Time will tell how this one will evolve.