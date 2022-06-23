Barcelona have named their non-negotiable asking price for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United remain determined to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer according to Marca. Their latest offer was €65m but that’s not going to be enough to convince the Catalan club to part ways with the Dutch midfielder.

It’s understood that Barcelona will demand a minimum fixed price of €75 to sell him. That’s the amount they paid Ajax when they signed him from them in the summer of 2019 and they don’t intend to take a loss on that initial investment. They want to recoup every cent and won’t consider accepting below the price they paid three years ago.

A complicating factor has been the fact that De Jong is content with life in Barcelona and doesn’t want to depart. But now that it’s become clear the club don’t count on him and are willing to allow him to leave, it’s thought he will accept their decision. There’s also the benefit of having Erik ten Hag, his coach at Ajax, recently appointed at United.