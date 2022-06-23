Atletico Madrid set to sign Axel Witsel from Borussia Dortmund on free transfer

Atletico Madrid are set to sign Axel Witsel from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer according to Matteo Moretto. The paperwork is ready and the contract will be valid until June of 2023. Diego Simeone wants the Belgian to replace MLS-bound Hector Herrera.

Atletico need to strengthen this summer to improve on a pretty dismal 2021/22. Los Rojiblancos came into last term with high hopes following the title-winning campaign that preceded it but failed to live up to them, finishing third and miles behind Real Madrid. Somebody with Witsel’s experience should add some genuine steel to their midfield.

Witsel, 33, was born in Liege and broke into Standard Liege’s first team in 2006. He spent five years there before moving to Portugal to join Benfica, heading for Zenit St. Petersburg after a season in Lisbon. He spent five years there before spending a year in China with Tianjin Quanjian, then joining Borussia Dortmund in 2018.