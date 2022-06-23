Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid interested in Paulo Dybala as Internazionale move stalls

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are interested in soon-to-be free agent Paulo Dybala according to Football Italia. The Argentine forward is set to leave Juventus at the end of June when his contract expires and it had been thought he would join Internazionale.

But negotiations have been put on hold as Internazionale close in on the signing of Romelu Lukaku for the 2022/23 season on loan. This means they would have to sell two of their other forwards to be able to bring in Dybala and, as a result, the Argentine may have to cast his gaze further afield. Atletico and Madrid are two potential options.

Diego Simeone is known to like his compatriot but doesn’t have space in his attack as things stand. Carlo Ancelotti also likes him and could move for him should Marco Asensio, as expected, leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Roma and Milan are also options.