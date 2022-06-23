Angel di Maria stalling Juventus move in hope of securing return to Spain with Barcelona

Angel di Maria’s future is still very much up in the air according to Diario Sport. The Argentine is leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this month – that much is for sure. But where he goes next is unknown.

Juventus have shown the most interest in him so far but Barcelona is thought to be his preference. Di Maria likes the idea of returning to play in Spain and La Liga having spent several years with Real Madrid in the past. He’s postponing giving Juventus his yes until Barcelona make a decision on whether or not they’re going to offer him a concrete deal.

Barcelona’s decision, on the other hand, depends on several factors. They still don’t know whether Ousmane Dembele is going to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month or whether they’re going to be able to afford Leeds United winger Raphinha. Only when those situations are clear will they step up their interest in Di Maria.