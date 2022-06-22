Watch: Joaquin informs Erling Haaland that there’s regrettably no space for him at Real Betis

Erling Haaland was the object of desire of all the European elite this summer. Barcelona and Real Madrid both wanted to bring the Norwegian to La Liga but he eventually chose to head to the Premier League to play under the great Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

But that doesn’t mean everyone in Spain wanted him – there wouldn’t even have been space for him at the Benito Villamarin. That’s according to Real Betis captain Joaquin, who coincided with Haaland on vacation. Joaquin regrettably informed the 21-year-old goal machine that while he would love to have him at Betis there simply was no room for him.

Joaquin was of course joking, but it has been a great time to be at Betis. Under the stewardship of Manuel Pellegrini they’ve gone from strength to strength in recent times, securing back-to-back top five finishes and even winning the Copa del Rey last season.