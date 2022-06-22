Watch: Girona centre-back Arnau Martinez saves photographer who nearly fell off open-top bus

Girona will be playing Primera football in 2022/23 after earning promotion to Segunda this season just gone. The Catalan side beat Tenerife over two legs in the final of the promotion playoff last weekend to secure their place in Spanish football’s top table.

They’ve celebrated, quite rightly, in style, but things very nearly got out of hand during their victory parade. Nuri Margui, Girona’s official club photographer who was covering the event, came very close to falling off the open-top bus only to be rescued by 19-year-old centre-back Arnau Martinez. It was an amazing moment in a hectic week for the club.

Martinez, born in Premia de Dalt, began his career with his local club before joining Barcelona’s famed La Masia at the age of seven. He spent six years there before switching to Hospitalet, leaving for Girona two years later. He broke into their first team in 2020 and has played 62 games for the club, contributing three goals and eight assists.