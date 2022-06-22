Three Premier League heavyweights preparing to rival Barcelona for Raphinha

Raphinha’s situation is becoming growingly complex. Barcelona have had an agreement with him for several months but are failing to show a willingness to meet Leeds United’s valuation for their prized Brazilian forward – they’ll only offer between €40m and €45m.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that other clubs are seeking to take advantage of the situation including three Premier League outfits. Arsenal are also failing to meet Leeds’ valuation, while Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed interest in making a bid. Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s new owner, is also exploring the situation.

Raphinha, a Brazilian international with nine caps and three goals to his name, is one of the hottest prospects of this summer transfer window. He joined Leeds from Rennes in the summer of 2020 and since then has contributed 17 goals and eleven assists in 66 appearances for them. Many want to see what he can do in a elite environment.