Taking a look at La Liga’s 2021/22 season

The First Division of Spanish Football is one of the most popular football leagues in the world. First played in 1929, close to 100 years ago, the La Liga (as it is known worldwide) features some of the top football teams in the world. In the 2021-22 season, the Primera Division had its 91st season. As of the writing of this article, it has barely been a month since the competition concluded, with Real Madrid taking their 35th title. Now that it is over, let us take a look at how the League turned out, the players that rose to the top, and the clubs that made it worth watching.

The Top Clubs

It might not shock anyone to learn that Real Madrid won the league title. They are Spain’s best known and most highly-decorated team, with 35 La Liga titles. They are also hugely popular in the Spanish and international football betting scene. Novibet is a sports betting site that covers a wide array of football competitions. If you were to visit this site, you would see that Real Madrid is ranked as one of the top clubs in the world.

During this season, out of the 38 games, Real Madrid won 26, and only lost four, with the remaining eight ending in a draw. They also got the biggest home and away (tied with Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano) wins, the longest winning run (tied with Barcelona), and it was their player, Karim Benzema, who was named top goalscorer, with 27 goals.

Apart from Real Madrid, other clubs that rose to the top were Barcelona, who were ranked second, and raked up quite a few achievements, Sevilla, and Atletico de Madrid.

Players in the Spotlight

We already mentioned Karim Benzema, who was named top goalscorer in the 2021/22 La Liga season. The French player has been a striker for Real Madrid since 2009, and has certainly had an illustrious career. Today, he is considered as the fifth-highest top French goalscorer. On top of all of his awards and accolades, Benzema was named French Player of the Year on four different occasions.

Moving away from Real Madrid a little bit, let us look at the best goalies in the 2021/22 La Liga. Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, or Bono as he is called by fans, certainly stood above the competition this year. He joined Sevilla in 2019, and has served the club well since, being recognized on numerous occasions as one of the best active goalies in the La Liga today.

Other players who were recognized throughout the season, include Argentina’s Angel Correa (who won Player of the Month in January), Juanmi (December), Joao Felix (March), etc.

Attendance

The last thing we are going to take a look at, is the attendance numbers that each teams brought to their games. Unsurprisingly, it was Barcelona who brought in the most fans. They had the highest average attendance, and were the only club whose average attendance exceeded 50,000. Atletico Madrid were the second most popular, bringing in an average attendance of 46,728 people, with the highest exceeding 60,000.

Apart from these two, Real Madrid and Real Betis had quite the year, with both clubs pulling in over 40,000 people on average to their matches.