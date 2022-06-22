Roma negotiating Goncalo Guedes price down by including former Barcelona player

Valencia are currently doing what they can to lighten their financial load and their path to doing so lies in the sale of their star players. Arguably none of the Los Che squad shine as bright as Goncalo Guedes, who led the team with 13 goals.

The chief pretender to his signature is AS Roma. Headed by fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho, the Giallorossi are keen to add Guedes to a front line already containing Tammy Abraham.

Negotiations are underway between Valencia and Roma, but with Spanish side in need of a cash influx upward of €30m, they won’t be easy. The accounts for the year close on the 30th of June and that will hurry Valencia into a sale so that they do not make further losses, but as their most valuable asset, Guedes will not go cheap.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes is trying to work out a deal between the two, who are currently offering €20m. Their idea is to include former Barcelona player Carles Perez in the deal, to cheapen it.

Although Gennaro Gattuso might appreciate having Perez in his squad, who cost Roma €13m two seasons ago, it won’t do much for the accounting department at Valencia. The submission date of their accounts looms large and movement in the near future seems likely.