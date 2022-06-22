Real Madrid moving for Newcastle United target as Karim Benzema back-up

Real Madrid might yet end up with a pacey French forward at the end of the transfer market. After their attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe ended fruitless, Los Blancos are considering signing a back-up to Karim Benzema ahead of the new season.

According to L’Equipe, in a report covered by Sport, Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike is on their list. Tall, swift and with an excellent touch, Ekitike has been attracting attention from around Europe following a series of excellent performances.

He finished the season with 11 goals and 4 assists in all competitions, appearing 23 times in Ligue 1 at the age of 20. The newly-rich Newcastle United have been heavily linked with Ekitike in recent weeks, which would pit Real Madrid up against another financial power from the Middle East.

If they can offer him an important role at the Santiago Bernabeu, they may have more luck with this endeavour. Borja Mayoral is set to return from a loan at Getafe and like Mariano Diaz, has little certainty outside the fact that they would likely play a minor role for Real Madrid. Meanwhile Serbian striker Luka Jovic seems to be set on an exit this summer. If Ekitike were to end up in Madrid, he would likely be the first option behind Benzema and could learn from one of the great strikers of the last decade.