Real Madrid awaiting instruction from FIFA on Club World Cup

The Qatar World Cup has caused chaos with the footballing calendar and with just five months to go before it kicks off, some dates are still to be sorted out. Notably, the Club World Cup is yet to be organised.

In November leagues across the world will pause for a month while the World Cup takes place. The competition will start on the 21st of November and finish on the 18th of December, with most league campaigns beginning again around ten days later, as is the case with La Liga.

However that covers the dates usually used for the Club World Cup, the second and third weeks of December in particular. According to Sport, Real Madrid have received more or less no information on the competition, other than the fact that Seattle Sounders and Wydad Casablanca have qualified.

FIFA will have to work out a way of fitting into an already packed schedule, which will include the Spanish Supercup, the Copa del Rey, likely the Champions League and La Liga. Normally most midweek slots are taken up by those competitions once the Christmas break has passed.

It will be particularly interesting to see if the issue causes any dissent from the Real Madrid squad. The debate about the amount of games played by top level footballers is growing and the likes of Thibaut Courtois has already contributed to it.