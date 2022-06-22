Raphinha prepared to wait for Barcelona despite formalised Arsenal interest

Raphinha still intends to wait for Barcelona. The Leeds United winger has other options on the table but, according to Marca, his priority is Barcelona. He understands that they will not be able to move for him until the end of the month but he is willing to wait it out.

Deco, his representative, is perfectly aware of the club’s financial situation. And that’s important because other clubs are preparing to make their move for the Brazilian, namely Arsenal. But despite their relative financial strength, Barcelona are confident about things.

The reason for Barcelona’s delay in being able to act is Ousmane Dembele’s situation. The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of this month but there’s still no clarity as to whether he’s going to renew it and stay at Camp Nou or move on to pastures new. Barcelona’s pursuit of Raphinha is conditional on Dembele’s future, hence the delay.