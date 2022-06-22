Paris Saint-Germain’s exit operation could take Pablo Sarabia to Atletico Madrid

Following Kylian Mbappe’s renewal, the pressure is on Paris Saint-Germain to reshape their squad and deliver a competitive side next season. While various players may find themselves victims of that process, several clubs are likely seeing market opportunities at the Parc des Princes.

According to RMC Sport in France, as carried by Mundo Deportivo, Pablo Sarabia may be on his way back to Spain. His destination would Atletico Madrid, who have previously been linked with the wide-man before.

Sarabia, 30, has enjoyed a fine season for Sporting CP and returned from his loan to Paris. Perhaps more pertinently, he has become a crucial part of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad in the last two years. Renowned for his crosses, he has also contributed 9 goals in his 22 international appearances.

Despite that, journalist Ruben Uria explained that he knew nothing of the interest at this point in time. Uria is well-linked in Madrid and it would be a surprise if Atleti did move for him as they appear well-stocked with forwards for next season.