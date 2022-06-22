Ousmane Dembele close to massive contract U-turn at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele was La Liga’s leading assist provider last season but that didn’t fill nearly as many airwaves or pages of news as his contract negotiations.

For months the French player’s future has been cloudy at best, as his agent Moussa Sissoko tries to find him the best deal. Yet according to local journalist Javi Miguel, Dembele may end up having to row back on his aspirations. On Tuesday afternoon he tweeted:

“Dembele is one step away from lowering his trousers [making a fool of himself] and accepting the offer that he has had since December and has ignored/rejected systematically.”

“On Monday he called Xavi asking him to intervene with Laporta. The manager was clear: ‘there will be no new offer, either you accept the one you have or goodbye’.”

Dembele esta a un paso de bajarse los pantalones y aceptar oferta que tiene desde diciembre y que ha ignorado/rechazado de forma sistematica. el lunes llamo a Xavi pidiendo que intercediera con Laporta. el tecnico, claro: "no habra nueva oferta,o aceptas la que tienes o adios" — Javi Miguel Club (@fansjavimiguel) June 22, 2022

Miguel’s words are strong assertions, but if his sources have informed him correctly, it would raise questions about the work of his agent. Having spent six months rejecting Barcelona and causing strife for his client, of which he has had plenty at Camp Nou, it would not reflect well on Sissoko to have to turn back and admit defeat. For the player, it would be quite the U-turn, given his exit has seemed inevitable for some time.

Barcelona it appears have been steadfast in their approach with Dembele and it could be about to bring it’s rewards. The player has been linked with Chelsea extensively, but as of yet no agreement has been met.