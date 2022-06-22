Osasuna interested in Ez Abde if Barcelona cover his position in transfer market

A long list of high-profile names are being linked with Barcelona currently, as Joan Laporta looks to give Xavi Hernandez the ammunition to challenge for the La Liga title next season.

Several of those names are wide forwards. Ousmane Dembele’s contract situation is yet to be resolved one way or another, while Angel di Maria and Raphinha’s names have been swirling around the Catalan media too.

It may lead to a loss of opportunities for some of last season’s youngsters. Ferran Jutgla has already moved on to Club Brugge, but Ez Abde has also been slated to make the move into the senior squad. The 20-year-old winger showed a spark during Barcelona’s darkest days and a talent for the one-on-one battle with his opponents.

Arguably his best performance of the season came against Osasuna, with Abde scoring in a 2-2 draw at El Sadar. Osasuna are supposedly paying close attention to the situation and if Abde is to be without opportunities, Los Rojillo would be interested in taking Abde on loan next season. The information comes from Diario de Navarra, who say that Real Betis are also keeping themselves abreast of the situation.

Abde was impressive during his time in Barcelona’s first team and even earned himself a call-up to the Moroccan national team. The question will be whether it makes more sense to have Abde as a bit-part contributor to Barcelona or potentially earning regular minutes somewhere else.