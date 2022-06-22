Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic and Clement Lenglet unlikely to leave Barcelona for Marseille – report

Barcelona are back to square one with the cases of Miralem Pjanic and Clement Lenglet. The pair are both slated for an exit this summer as Barcelona attempt to lighten their wage bill.

Both had reportedly been the subject of interest from Olympique Marseille in France, who are managed Jorge Sampaoli.

The Argentine manager crossed paths with Lenglet at Sevilla and a deal would have suited both parties, but report from RMC in France says that L’OM have ruled themselves out of transfer for the defender. Upon finding out that Lenglet brings in €6m in annual salary, conversations with Marseille cooled.

Pjanic, who spent last season on loan at Besiktas, has suffered a tricky spell at Barcelona. Following near isolation from the team by Ronald Koeman, last season he struggled to hit his previous heights in Istanbul.

It had been suggested that Marseille was a potential destination for Pjanic, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has shut down those rumours.

It’s likely that Pjanic’s salary was also a sticking point, if there ever was an interest. Once again the legacy of former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu is continuing to hinder the club, with many players holding above market value contracts. If the Blaugrana are to arm their side with quality this summer, the exits will be crucial to determining their spending power.

