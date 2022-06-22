Juventus plotting move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Junior

Juventus are plotting a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Junior according to a report by Football Italia. The Brazilian, who joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for €222m, is thought to be surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes.

PSG offered Kylian Mbappe a huge contract to stay in France and spurn the advances of Real Madrid and as a result need to shake up the rest of their playing squad. And this is where Juventus come in – Massimiliano Allegri wants to improve the quality of his squad and is attracted by the idea of bringing the Brazilian to Turin. But his wages are an issue.

Neymar earns €43m per season in Paris and it’s going to be difficult for Juventus to match such an exorbitant fee, especially when they’re simultaneously negotiating the signing of free agents Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria. But it would be a real coup to pull it off.