Jose Mourinho plans to extract Nacho Fernandez from Real Madrid

Although the Galacticos take the shine and glory for Real Madrid’s successes, maybe they wouldn’t be possible without the Nachos of this world. The academy product has been with Los Blancos for his entire career and with five Champions Leagues to his name, it’s hard to say it hasn’t been worth it.

The two share a special relationship and despite rarely occupying a starting place, there have been few better back-up defenders in world football over the last decade.

At the age of 32, he remains a crucial part of Real Madrid, but some might be wondering if after 11 years in the first team, Nacho Fernandez might seek a different role outside of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Amongst those asking the question is Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese, who won the Europa Conference League with AS Roma this past season, was the first manager to place his trust in Nacho and gave him his debut. According to Sport, Mourinho wants to bring Nacho to Serie A. As do Inter, who are also considering an approach for the defender.

Nacho only has a year left on his contract, although it is likely Real Madrid will offer him an extension. Now with David Alaba, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger ahead of him in the pecking order though, perhaps Nacho may finally take the opportunity to leave the club and take on a more prominent role elsewhere.