Jose Gaya and Carlos Soler enter final year of Valencia contracts with uncertain futures

Two of Valencia’s most important players, Jose Gaya and Carlos Soler, face uncertain futures according to Diario AS. Both men are on summer vacation but about to enter the final year of their contracts at Mestalla. They want clarity on their future.

Gennaro Gattuso, recently appointed as Jose Bordalas’ successor, has spoken with both players but he’s made it clear that he has no say on their futures. That’s down to the club. Both players are understood to be open to continue at Valencia, with it being Gaya’s desire. Soler has had conversations with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona but remains open.

Neither player has received a tangible contract offer, however, and they’re beginning to grow frustrated. Valencia, it’s understood, are holding off on doing so until they make a couple of other sales – Goncalo Guedes, for example, or the likes of Jasper Cillessen and Mouctar Diakhaby. They’re in a bind.